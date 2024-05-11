Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.65.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,487,106 shares of company stock worth $416,394,919. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.