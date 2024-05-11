Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 248,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,101. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $352.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $7,299,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14,653.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

