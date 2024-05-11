Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.78 and last traded at $53.29. 361,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 787,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PZZA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 81.78%.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa John’s International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $102,786,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after acquiring an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after acquiring an additional 232,177 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 5,031.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 193,161 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

