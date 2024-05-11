Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Par Pacific accounts for 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PARR

Par Pacific Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PARR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.29. 913,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,375. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.28. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.