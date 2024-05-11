Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FNA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,648. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.73 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at $48,692,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Articles

