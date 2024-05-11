Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Trading 4.8% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$24.82 and last traded at C$24.81. Approximately 97,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 532,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.75 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Parex Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$508.73 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 39.26%. Research analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.8679707 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,450.00. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parex Resources

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.