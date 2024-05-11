Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Pathward Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pathward Financial to earn $6.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CASH opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $240.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

