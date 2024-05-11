Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.53.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYCR traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,313. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.49 million. Analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,682,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,474,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,974,000 after purchasing an additional 237,398 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,610,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,611.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 408,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79,976 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

