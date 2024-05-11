Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.53.

NASDAQ PYCR traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.49 million. Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

