Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $19.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Paycor HCM stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 1,769,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,313. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,844,000 after purchasing an additional 710,370 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 0.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 709,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paycor HCM by 16.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

