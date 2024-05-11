PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 477,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,898,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 136.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.93 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

