PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PennantPark Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.28 on Friday. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $474.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $41,996.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 261,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,967.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,418.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jose A. Briones bought 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,996.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 261,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,967.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,922 shares of company stock worth $101,343. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

