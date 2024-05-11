PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,287,000 after acquiring an additional 578,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,878,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,812,000 after buying an additional 595,357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,316,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 608,321 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,774,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,922,000 after purchasing an additional 142,243 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $179.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,747. The firm has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

