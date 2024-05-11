PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $3,950,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PEP traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.79. 4,201,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,747. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

