Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of PRFT opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 97.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Perficient by 21.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,039 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

