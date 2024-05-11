Perion Network’s (PERI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PERI. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 774,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,332. The company has a market cap of $566.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Perion Network by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

