Personalis’ (PSNL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Personalis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 134,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,085. Personalis has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.56 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 124.89% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the third quarter worth $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Personalis by 392.8% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 211,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 168,274 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 6.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 420,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

