Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 1.53.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CATX traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 1.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,905,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Perspective Therapeutics has a 52-week low of 0.21 and a 52-week high of 1.90.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

