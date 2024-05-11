Pettee Investors Inc. Has $5.38 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.4% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 649,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,734 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 229,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.8% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,252,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,756,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $465.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

