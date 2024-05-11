Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Pharvaris from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pharvaris

Pharvaris Trading Up 4.3 %

PHVS stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.46. 66,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,625. Pharvaris has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $2,805,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth $7,994,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth about $22,440,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.