Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 5.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $99.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

