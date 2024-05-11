Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Trimmed by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after acquiring an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,291,000 after buying an additional 138,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,463,000 after acquiring an additional 283,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,924,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,967,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.60. 1,808,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,069. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.