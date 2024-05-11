Piper Sandler Increases ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $16.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.29. 976,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,284. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $3,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 319,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,713.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 319,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,713.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,475,208 shares of company stock worth $26,669,099 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

