Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $105.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.06% from the company’s previous close.

TTD has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.22.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.26. 4,294,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,741,207. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 218.16, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.27.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $303,596.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 653,366 shares in the company, valued at $58,495,857.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,039,000 after buying an additional 517,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $255,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after acquiring an additional 98,286 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

