Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 974,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 1,666,102 shares.The stock last traded at $65.44 and had previously closed at $61.85.

The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

