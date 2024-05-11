Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 910 ($11.43) target price on the stock.

Pollen Street Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pollen Street Group stock opened at GBX 694 ($8.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £442.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,137.70 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 637.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 605.25. Pollen Street Group has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 710 ($8.92).

Insider Transactions at Pollen Street Group

In related news, insider Lindsay Villon McMurray purchased 364,300 shares of Pollen Street Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of £2,000,007 ($2,512,571.61) per share, for a total transaction of £728,602,550,100 ($915,329,836,809.05). Corporate insiders own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Pollen Street Group Company Profile

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

