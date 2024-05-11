Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on POST. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.67.

NYSE POST opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Post has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $108.17.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Post will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total value of $31,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,417.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,097 shares of company stock valued at $952,272 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Post by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Post by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

