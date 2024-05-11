Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$42.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POW. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.70.

TSE:POW opened at C$40.12 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$32.33 and a 12 month high of C$40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.61. The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

