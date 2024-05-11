Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 5,853,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

