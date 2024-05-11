Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
Shares of PW traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 5,853,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60.
Power REIT Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Power REIT
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.