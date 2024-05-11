Predictive Oncology (POAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 104.21% and a negative net margin of 785.62%.

Shares of Predictive Oncology stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.39. Predictive Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

