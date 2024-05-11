Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PINC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.39. Premier has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Premier in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Premier by 8,726.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 374,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 370,192 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Premier by 1,496.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Premier by 47.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

