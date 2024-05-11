Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Martin Tuchman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,123.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman purchased 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman bought 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $95,008.32.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Martin Tuchman bought 172 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,504.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Martin Tuchman bought 5,004 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.52 per share, with a total value of $157,726.08.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Princeton Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.28. 2,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,375. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $191.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,025,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

