Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 118,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

