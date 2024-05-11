Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,214,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,374 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,135,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,095,000 after acquiring an additional 233,288 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,774 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 861.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 619,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 36.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 125,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.