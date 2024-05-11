Principal Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,883 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %
ABBV opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ABBV
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.