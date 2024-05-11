Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 235,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned approximately 4.02% of Principal Active High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YLD. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,710,000. AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Price Performance

YLD stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $20.41.

About Principal Active High Yield ETF

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

