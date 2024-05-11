Principal Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 125,211 BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BLW opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.