Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.