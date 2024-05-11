Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $310,102,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45,426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,429,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,204,000 after buying an additional 1,425,946 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after buying an additional 1,106,305 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $99,676,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,288,000 after acquiring an additional 776,107 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $121.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average is $117.67. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $97.42 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.76.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

