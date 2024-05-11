Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.95 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.40 and its 200-day moving average is $187.79. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

