Principal Securities Inc. Invests $1.98 Million in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

