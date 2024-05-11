Principal Securities Inc. Invests $3.74 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 74,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 31,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Intel by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 450,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,635,000 after buying an additional 302,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

INTC stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

