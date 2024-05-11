Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $88.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

