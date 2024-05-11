Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $106.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

