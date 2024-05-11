Principal Securities Inc. Makes New $3.67 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,198,000 after purchasing an additional 561,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWR opened at $82.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.07.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

