Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 96,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $170.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.93 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.