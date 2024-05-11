Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 92,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,777,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after buying an additional 227,048 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after buying an additional 209,660 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,620,000 after purchasing an additional 106,347 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 153,856 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 449,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.65. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

