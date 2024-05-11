Principal Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $119.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

