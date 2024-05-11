Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,297 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 241,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FIS opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

