Principal Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 62,616 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.99% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 6,727.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 697,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 687,392 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $9,660,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $10,043,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 762,708.0% in the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 190,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 190,677 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 302,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 132,173 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KJUL stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

